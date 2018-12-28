Someone who is absolutely ecstatic about all the eyes on Music City this Sunday night, is Butch Spyridon.
Spyridon is the president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.
He worked tirelessly to bring the NFL Draft to Nashville for 2019.
Butch says the best thing for Nashville is hosting the Music City Bowl, the Titans game Sunday night, and New Year’s Eve all within a few days of each other.
“It shows what our crowds can do. This kind of weekend shows the NFL what we can do, multitask with multiple events. It takes a little of the worry away from having the (Music City) Marathon and the (NFL) Draft on the same day. It's not an issue, look at what we're doing this weekend,” Spyridon said.
Butch says the NFL is narrowing down the potential locations for the Draft. An official announcement will come from the NFL.
The Draft starts Thursday, April 25.
