NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a new four-year contract with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
ESPN reports the contract is worth $188 million with an average annual value of $29.5 million.
Tennessee let’s run it back 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #TITANUP pic.twitter.com/rydM0LSoEN— Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) March 15, 2020
Tannehill was acquired in a trade last March and was named Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press after the 2019 season ended.
Tannehill led the NFL with a 117.5 rating in 2019 and led the Titans to two impressive road playoff wins at New England and Baltimore en route to the AFC Championship game.
The regular season saw Tannehill throw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Since assuming the starting quarterback role, he led Tennessee to a 9-4 record, including the playoffs.
In addition to the AP award, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) selected as the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and the 2019 Most Improved Player of the Year.
He joins Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna as the only player to win the PFWA Comeback Player and Most Improved Player awards in the same season since the Most Improved Player award was established in 2000.
"I do know I love the (Titans) organization, I love the team, I love the guys on the team, and I love the tone coach (Mike) Vrabel sets, and the vision that he has," Tannehill said while at the Pro Bowl. "I feel like we're headed in the right direction.
"I'd like for things to line up and I'd like to be back (in Tennessee) if it all gets worked out. … We'll just have to see. But hopefully we can get things worked out and keep building on what we did this year."
Sure enough, things worked out.
