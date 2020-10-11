Tennessee Titans Logo Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have temporarily shut down their facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

The Titans issued the following statement Sunday morning.

This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.

The team reopened their facility at St. Thomas Sports Park Saturday after two consecutive days of no positive test results.

All media events scheduled for Sunday have been rescheduled.

No information on the fate of Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Bills has been released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

