Chris Harris gives us a preview from Nissan Stadium where the Titans are set to take on the undefeated Buffalo Bills.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were no new positive COVID-19 cases, so the rescheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills will be played on Tuesday night.

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero said his sources told him there were no new cases after a round of testing on Monday. 

Tuesday's game will be at Nissan Stadium, which will only be filled to 12.5 percent capacity. 

Fans attending the game will have to follow the Safe Stadium Plan laid out by the Titans. The plan includes the following items: 

  • Socially-distant seating pods accommodating parties of one to a maximum of six people
  • Mobile ticketing and parking, to eliminate physical contact while scanning passes
  • Mandatory face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking
  • Over 400 hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium
  • Individually-wrapped food items at concession stands
  • Elimination of all smoking and vaping areas in the facility
  • Health screenings and personal protective equipment for all Nissan Stadium employees
  • A comprehensive cleaning plan during events for bathrooms and near concession areas

The team had closed their facility last week and reschedule their game against the Bills, due to positive cases.

On Sunday, another staffer tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 within the organization over the last 18 days.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson talked to the media on Monday for the first time since the outbreak with the team. He maintains his organization was diligent about safety protocols throughout.

Local cancer survivors Emma Sweat of Cookeville, Tamela Krompic of Gallatin, Jennifer Gray of Madison, Corina Coulas of Goodlettsville and Amy Perry of Murfreesboro will be honored during the game. 

The Titans will hold a community food drive with Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed hungry children, families and seniors throughout 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. To participate in the food drive, click here

The last game the undefeated Titans played was on Sept. 27, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 31-30.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. 

To find out more about the Safe Stadium Plan, click here. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.