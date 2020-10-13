NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were no new positive COVID-19 cases, so the rescheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills will be played on Tuesday night.

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero said his sources told him there were no new cases after a round of testing on Monday.

The #Titans had no new positives from Monday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. Game on tonight against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

Tuesday's game will be at Nissan Stadium, which will only be filled to 12.5 percent capacity.

Fans attending the game will have to follow the Safe Stadium Plan laid out by the Titans. The plan includes the following items:

Socially-distant seating pods accommodating parties of one to a maximum of six people

Mobile ticketing and parking, to eliminate physical contact while scanning passes

Mandatory face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking

Over 400 hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium

Individually-wrapped food items at concession stands

Elimination of all smoking and vaping areas in the facility

Health screenings and personal protective equipment for all Nissan Stadium employees

A comprehensive cleaning plan during events for bathrooms and near concession areas

The team had closed their facility last week and reschedule their game against the Bills, due to positive cases.

On Sunday, another staffer tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 within the organization over the last 18 days.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson talked to the media on Monday for the first time since the outbreak with the team. He maintains his organization was diligent about safety protocols throughout.

Local cancer survivors Emma Sweat of Cookeville, Tamela Krompic of Gallatin, Jennifer Gray of Madison, Corina Coulas of Goodlettsville and Amy Perry of Murfreesboro will be honored during the game.

Several local breast cancer survivors will be honored in a video package as 12th #Titans before tonight's @Titans v @BuffaloBills game. They are: Emma Sweat (Cookeville), Tamela Krompic (Gallatin), Jennifer Gray (Madison), Corina Coulas (Goodlettsville) & Amy Perry (Murfreesboro) — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 13, 2020

The Titans will hold a community food drive with Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed hungry children, families and seniors throughout 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. To participate in the food drive, click here.

The last game the undefeated Titans played was on Sept. 27, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 31-30.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m.

To find out more about the Safe Stadium Plan, click here.