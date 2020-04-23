Isaiah Wilson.jpeg
Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected Isaiah Wilson with the 29th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Wilson, an offensive tackle, played college football at the University of Georgia. 

Wilson will patch up the offensive line whose primary focus will be blocking for star running back Derrick Henry. Wilson is expected to compete for the starting job against Dennis Kelly. 

The Georgia Bulldog was a Freshmen All-America selection and AP All-SEC 2nd Team during his last season with Georgia. His final season with Georgia saw him play in 11 games, starting 10. 

The Brooklyn, NY native played his high school football at Poly Prep Country Day School and was a 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. 

Wilson looks to help the Titans return to and exceed the AFC Championship game this year. He will look to block for Henry and protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill in his first season in Nashville. 

Tennessee has two picks scheduled on Friday, one in the second round (pick 61) and one in the third round (pick 93). 

The Titans are also scheduled to make four picks on Saturday, one in the fifth round (pick 174), and three in the seventh round (picks 224, 237 and 243). 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.