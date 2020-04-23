NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected Isaiah Wilson with the 29th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wilson, an offensive tackle, played college football at the University of Georgia.
Welcome to the family Isaiah Wilson (@_LayZay_) pic.twitter.com/uyWEOsKSeU— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 24, 2020
Wilson will patch up the offensive line whose primary focus will be blocking for star running back Derrick Henry. Wilson is expected to compete for the starting job against Dennis Kelly.
#Titans do indeed stick at #29 and take Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson.Gonna be an interesting competition at Right Tackle between he and Dennis Kelly. pic.twitter.com/6RGBYD6rTS— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) April 24, 2020
Isaiah Wilson on blocking for Derrick Henry: I'm extremely greatful for the opportunity. I'm sure I'll learn a lot from him. Looking forward to polishing up everything I do so I can be the best I can for the team.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) April 24, 2020
The Georgia Bulldog was a Freshmen All-America selection and AP All-SEC 2nd Team during his last season with Georgia. His final season with Georgia saw him play in 11 games, starting 10.
The Brooklyn, NY native played his high school football at Poly Prep Country Day School and was a 5-star recruit in the 2017 class.
Wilson looks to help the Titans return to and exceed the AFC Championship game this year. He will look to block for Henry and protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill in his first season in Nashville.
#Titans draft pick Isaiah Wilson says #Titans have a great culture and want to win. Says he's happy to be a part of the family— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) April 24, 2020
Tennessee has two picks scheduled on Friday, one in the second round (pick 61) and one in the third round (pick 93).
The Titans are also scheduled to make four picks on Saturday, one in the fifth round (pick 174), and three in the seventh round (picks 224, 237 and 243).
