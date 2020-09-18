MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will take the field at Nissan Stadium Sunday for their home opener, with no fans in attendance.
The no fans in attendance rule also puts an end to one family's streak as season ticket holders.
Like a true fan, Christian Kaposy has kept every single Titans ticket and documented each moment of his Titans fandom.
He and his grandfather Don have witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly over the years.
Together, Christian and Don have been to 16 consecutive home openers since the Titans moved to Nashville.
"Ever since I was five or six, it's been our kind of thing. Every Sunday it's been our seven hours just to get away from what we got going on," Christian said.
This year, that streak will come to an unfortunate end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'll probably go to church on Sunday morning and kind of take our time and get some new routine. But, hopefully not get too comfortable with that because we hope we are back in there soon," Christian said.
