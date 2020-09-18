Justin Beasley meets a Mt. Juliet family who has not missed a Titans home opener in 16 years. Unfortunately, that changes this year due to COVID-19.

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will take the field at Nissan Stadium Sunday for their home opener, with no fans in attendance.

The no fans in attendance rule also puts an end to one family's streak as season ticket holders.

Like a true fan, Christian Kaposy has kept every single Titans ticket and documented each moment of his Titans fandom.

He and his grandfather Don have witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly over the years.

Together, Christian and Don have been to 16 consecutive home openers since the Titans moved to Nashville. 

"Ever since I was five or six, it's been our kind of thing. Every Sunday it's been our seven hours just to get away from what we got going on," Christian said.

This year, that streak will come to an unfortunate end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I'll probably go to church on Sunday morning and kind of take our time and get some new routine. But, hopefully not get too comfortable with that because we hope we are back in there soon," Christian said.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.