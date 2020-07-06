NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans said in a letter to season ticket holders that it is unlikely Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall.
The Titans sent the letter to season ticket holders because of reports over the past several days about stadium capacities at NFL stadiums for the 2020 season.
“The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are our highest priorities as we explore ways to accommodate Season Ticker Members at Nissan Stadium this season,” Burke Nihill, Titans President/CEO, said in the letter. “We are in the process of working with the NFL, Metro Health Department and healthcare professionals to determine how we can safely provide a first-class experience in the stadium this year.”
The NFL has canceled two weeks of preseason games and the NFL Hall of Fame game. The Titans are set to report to camp on July 28. The Titans are set to open the season on Sept. 14 at Denver before opening at home on Sept. 20 against Jacksonville.
Season ticket holders will have the ability to opt out of the 2020 season and apply payments to the 2021 season. The ticket holders will also be able to secure a refund for any amount paid towards 2020 tickets. Season ticket holders on a payment plan, remaining installments have been suspended as of July 1.
The full letter from the Titans to Season Ticket Members:
Season Ticket Members,
Over the past several days, there have been many reports regarding stadium capacities at NFL venues for the 2020 season. As these reports continue to emerge, we wanted to let our fans know that we are currently working closely with NFL, state and local officials on a solution for Titans games to be developed with the health and safety of our fans at the forefront of all decisions.
Based on CDC guidelines and initial feedback from other governing authorities, it is unlikely that Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall. The presence of and the exact number of fans has not yet been determined. Despite this, it is our hope that all Season Ticket Members will have the chance to attend a number of our games.
"The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are our highest priorities as we explore ways to accommodate Season Ticket Members at Nissan Stadium this season," said Burke Nihill, Titans President/CEO. "We are in the process of working with the NFL, Metro Health Department and healthcare professionals to determine how we can safely provide a first-class experience in the stadium this year."
Updated information regarding your season tickets and available options for the 2020 season will be emailed to you in the coming weeks. We can confirm that among the options will be the ability to opt out of the 2020 season and to apply existing payments to the 2021 season. There will also be an opportunity to secure a refund for any amount you've paid towards 2020 tickets. Please note, if you are currently enrolled in a payment plan for the 2020 season, all remaining installments have been suspended as of July 1, 2020.
Though the full extent to which we are able to host fans at Nissan Stadium is still yet to be determined, our staff is dedicated to helping our Season Ticket Members navigate these unique circumstances. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Season Ticket Services Team.
We appreciate your business and are looking forward to cheering on our Titans to another great season. Titan Up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.