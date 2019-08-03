NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans restarted their "Kickoff Party" after stormy weather forced fans out of Nissan Stadium on Saturday night.
Titans fans evacuated the facility due to lightning before 6 p.m., and the rough weather moved on about an hour later.
The event, presented by Pinnacle, on the second Saturday of training camp and includes a practice and then a concert on the field by country music artist Jake Owen.
It will be the first-ever training camp event like this for the Titans, who drew a massive crowd last off season when Florida Georgia Line played a concert on the streets of Nashville after the Titans unveiled new uniforms in 2018.
The August 3 event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Parking at Nissan Stadium is also be free.
Gates for the 6-8 p.m. practice will open at 4 p.m. that Saturday. The event is scheduled for 6-10 p.m.
Head coach Mike Vrabel said last month he'd ideally like to hold a scrimmage on August 3.
Owen will perform on the field at the conclusion of practice.
There will be a fireworks display at the end of the night following the concert, and there will also be discounted concessions for fans at Nissan Stadium.
