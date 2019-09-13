NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Nissan Stadium Sunday for the Titans' home opener.
Kickoff will be at noon, but the Titans are encouraging fans to arrive early for several pregame festivities.
- Gates open at 10 a.m. and fans are encouraged to enter the gates early prior to kickoff. The Official Titans app will debut a real-time gate traffic flow map to help fans find the best gate to enter. This Sunday’s giveaway will be a 3’ x 5’ flag honoring Eddie George and Steve McNair sponsored by LP.
- Users of the Titans app can scan their purchased program cover to access a special video featuring Eddie George. Current users of the app should be sure to download the latest app update to view this content and manage their tickets.
- Fans are also invited to participate in the team’s annual LP PENCIL Box School Supply Drive by donating new school supplies prior to the game. Volunteers will be positioned outside Nissan Stadium to collect items such as pencils, markers, notebook paper, art supplies, construction paper, notebooks, backpacks and classroom cleaning supplies. All donations will stock the LP PENCIL Box, a teacher supply store that allows MNPS teachers to “shop” for their classrooms for free.
- People bringing bags on game day should review the clear bag policy before heading to the field. Clear bags must be 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller. The bags are available for purchase at the Titans Locker Room next to Gate 1 and online at TitansLockerRoom.com. Non-transparent bags can be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.
- The jersey retirement ceremony for George and McNair will begin at the start of halftime.
