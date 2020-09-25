NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has impacted the NFL, specifically with traveling to road games.
The Titans Radio Network broadcast team made the decision to travel to away games, even though they no longer can fly with the team.
But it's a decision they made with Titans fans in mind.
Mike Keith has never missed a Titans game, and this weekend at Minnesota will be number 440. After all, he is the voice of the Titans.
That impressive streak, however, was in jeopardy this offseason, until Titans Radio made the decision to travel and broadcast games on the road.
"I never considered that we wouldn't go," Keith said. "You want to be there to document whatever the history is and, of course, 2020 has brought us some history that none of us really wanted."
However, there are restrictions.
Sideline reporter Amie Wells will not actually see the sidelines this season.
While there are no promises or guarantees beyond tomorrow, the voice of the Titans could end up calling a 2020 road game from inside Nissan Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.