Titans Ravens Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Titans GM Jon Robinson. 

Robinson, who spoke during a press conference Thursday morning, said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were added to the COVID reserve list.

On Sunday, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19. 

In total, seven players and Vrabel are in the COVID protocol ahead of the 2021-22 season. 

Robinson says the team is 97 to 98 percent vaccinated or protected with antibodies against the virus. 

The Titans said running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive back Nate Brooks have been added to the roster.

