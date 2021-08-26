NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Titans GM Jon Robinson.
Robinson, who spoke during a press conference Thursday morning, said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were added to the COVID reserve list.
LIVE Press Conference | 10 AM CT: GM Jon Robinson https://t.co/JxmuxHsYNe— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 26, 2021
On Sunday, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19.
In total, seven players and Vrabel are in the COVID protocol ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Robinson says the team is 97 to 98 percent vaccinated or protected with antibodies against the virus.
The Titans said running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive back Nate Brooks have been added to the roster.
