NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill surprised front line caregivers on Monday with a video call to thank them for their dedication to battling COVID-19.
The group he addressed included caregivers and leadership from multiple Ascension Saint Thomas facilities across emergency departments, COVID-19 and critical care units, respiratory clinics and drive-through testing centers.
"I'm thankful for what you guys have been doing. I know you guys are putting yourselves at risk and making a huge impact on the community and saving lives. I can't say thank you enough for what you guys have been doing for sacrificing time with your family and putting your health at risk. I'm so honored to be on this call and spend a little time with you. I love what you guys are doing and want to encourage you to keep it up," said Tannehill.
Tannehill and other Tennessee Titans have been involved with Feeding Nashville providing food to caregivers.
