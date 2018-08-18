NFL preseason is finally returning to Nashville!
The Tennessee Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium. Gates to Nissan Stadium open at 5 p.m. and kick-off is at 7 p.m., but there's plenty of things to know before you arrive.
Most importantly, what you can and cannot bring into the game. During the game, fans are subject to NFL league-wide restrictions. Any bag larger than clutch-style purse (and medical supplies) must be carried clear plastic bag.
In case of rain, make sure to pack a clear poncho! Umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium.
Stadium lots for fans with pre-purchased parking passes open at 3 p.m. No cash parking is available at official Nissan Stadium lots, and people who show up without a parking pass will be turned away.
Officials also remind fans parking outside of Nissan's official lots to remain aware of "no parking" signs and restrictions around the stadium.
If you plan to take a ride-share to or from the game, there are a designated drop-off points and a few rules to keep in mind:
- Ingress: Drivers will access Davidson Street from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. They are to proceed west on Davidson to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Drivers are instructed to drop off passengers in the taxi lane and then leave via Victory Lane. There is no waiting.
- Egress: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Davidson Street, turn right and proceed to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. There they can pick up passengers and then proceed to Victory Lane to leave the area.
The usual traffic plan for games begins at 4 p.m., when the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to pedestrians only.
Shuttle buses across the bridge will be available after the game concludes. Starting at 5:30 p.m., InShuttle is offering fans round-trip rides from the 10th Circle North and Charlotte Avenue parking lots for $10/person.
Between the third and fourth quarters of the game, all lanes on Korean Veterans Bridge (connecting downtown and East Nashville) will be open to westbound traffic only to ensure congestion after the game resolves quickly.
