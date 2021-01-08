NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The countdown is on for the Tennessee Titans as our AFC South Champions prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens here at home.

"The playoffs are the Super Bowl tournament. We've got a chance like 13 other teams to win a world championship and that's where you want to be," said "Voice of the Titans" Mike Keith.

The Titans, with five-straight winning seasons, three playoff appearances in four years and now a division crown, are set to take on the Ravens at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

It's been a rough year for our state with tornadoes, the COVID-19 pandemic and Christmas day bombing. Keith says the team's most recent victory and upcoming playoff game are just what Tennesseans needed.

"We are not a perfect football team, but we're a club with a lot of heart, with a lot of toughness, and I think it's a great thing for our community right now to have this team step forward and hopefully, keep playing into January," Keith said.

Kickoff is at 12:05 Sunday afternoon, and you can always catch Mike Keith on the Titans Radio Network.

