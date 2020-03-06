NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in the North Nashville Community are reeling after many of their homes were ruined.
Volunteers have been out there all week, doing what they can to help rebuild.
Friday, The Tennessee Titans joined the hundreds of volunteers out and about.
Three busloads of Titans players, coaches, staff and family members helped give people in the community supplies.
Titans Safety Kevin Byard said he wanted to show the community that the Titans care.
“We’re all one. We’re all equal in the eyes of God. We’re all equal in the eyes of everybody else. So regardless of how much money I make, I’m going to come out here and get hands on..Whether it’s helping pass out water, chopping trees down and stuff like that. That’s what it’s about man. It’s about helping each other out,” Byard said.
The same goes for Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel.
“We’re very thankful and grateful for what we get to do--and the jobs that we have but, our motto at the Titans is ‘There’s no job too small to help us win.’ And I hope that we all take that. We’re all affected. We have the same issues. The same problems as everybody else does. We just get to coach and play football and so when this affects our community, it affects us,” Vrabel said.
Earlier this week, the Titans donated $1 million to tornado relief efforts.
Many people in the community, like Ashford Hughes with My Brother’s Keeper says it means the world to know that the player and coaches and staff members are doing their part.
“Everybody needs help right now. But it means a tremendous amount that this historic African American. This historic Black Community has the titans here helping out. It means a lot because sometimes we get forgotten about in this community. And for the Titans to make an effort to be here means the world to the community and lets them know we care! We matter to this community,” Hughes said.
Even though it’s just the start and there’s so much that needs to be done, the Titans said they’re going to be here for the community every step of the way.
