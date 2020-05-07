Tennessee Titans v Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated by Ben Jones #60 after Brown scored a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 Thearon W. Henderson

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an unexpected house guest...his teammate Ben Jones

The offensive lineman was without power since the storms rolled through Tennessee on Sunday. 

"We're still out of power. I have a great teammate who is not staying in Nashville right now, so we are staying at his house," Jones said. "Tannehill came in clutch for us because it got a little cold yesterday." 

Jones said he dealt without power for the past three days, but it got a little cold.

"So, last night we got to come over here and we got some hot water and a little TV action," Jones said. 

