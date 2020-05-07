NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an unexpected house guest...his teammate Ben Jones
The offensive lineman was without power since the storms rolled through Tennessee on Sunday.
"We're still out of power. I have a great teammate who is not staying in Nashville right now, so we are staying at his house," Jones said. "Tannehill came in clutch for us because it got a little cold yesterday."
If you’re one of the folks still without power in the Nashville area, #Titans Center Ben Jones is right there with you.He found a new place to wait it out, though...@WSMV pic.twitter.com/TSR0IL6WOA— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) May 7, 2020
Jones said he dealt without power for the past three days, but it got a little cold.
"So, last night we got to come over here and we got some hot water and a little TV action," Jones said.
To hear the full Zoom call with Jones and Johnathan Joseph, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.