NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How would you like to be the only fans attending Sunday's Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium?
The team announced it would give two passes to the opener against Jacksonville that will allow the winner and their guest to be among the only fans to view the game live from the stadium. The Titans announced there would be no fans at games through September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As much as we wish we were welcoming more fans to Nissan Stadium this Sunday, we were given the ability to host a very select few and felt like our fans deserved to have this opportunity,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, in a news release. “We look forward to showing our guests the new Safe Stadium health and safety protocols during their game experience. Thank you to Mayor [John] Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department for making this possible.”
The Home Alone Sweepstakes is currently open for entries and will close on Friday, Sept. 18 at noon CT.
Fans can enter by filling out the form. Only one entry per person and/or valid email address is allowed.
