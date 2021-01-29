Titans name Downing offensive coordinator, Bowen defensive coordinator.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have promoted Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator.
Head Coach Mike Vrabel stays in-house for both jobs.
“Todd did a great job with the tight ends over the last two years and had important role in the game-planning process each week," Vrabel said. "I am sure he will have some new ideas to implement, but the core system will be in place to build upon, which I think is important."
Luke Steckel is taking over as the tight ends coach for Downing, while Ryan Crow is now the outside linebackers coach for Bowen.
Matt Edwards is assistant special teams coach. The team also is adding Kenechi Udeze as the assistant defensive line coach. Udeze was the LBs coach at Vanderbilt.
"We are going to work hard to improve that side of the ball through better coaching, improving our system and our players. I like the group we have on the defensive staff and I am confident that we will improve," Vrabel said about the defense.
Curious to see what keeping Bowen as DC means from a defensive personnel standpoint.This is a unit that gave up 27.4 ppg, had just 19 sacks, and allowed oppontents to convert a league-worst 52% of the time on 3rd down.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 29, 2021
