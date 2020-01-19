KANSAS CITY, MO (WSMV) - It's the end of the road for the Tennessee Titans.
After a valiant effort, the Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 35 - 24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
It was the best season the Titans have had in 17 years. The last time the Titans went to the AFC Championship was 2002, losing then to the Oakland Raiders 41-24. The last time the Titans went to the Super Bowl was 1999, losing to the St. Louis Rams.
It was a season of ups and downs for the Titans, the second season under head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans opened up the season with a 43-13 blowout against the Cleveland Browns. The team went on to be 9-7 going into the AFC Championship, making them second in the AFC South, 4-4 at home and 5-3 away.
Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener, but was benched in Week 6 after a 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos, giving him a season-opening record of 2 wins and 4 losses. The Titans advanced backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the starting position for the remainder of the season, posting a 7 and 3 record.
The biggest upset of the season for most across the country was when the Titans managed to edge out the New England Patriots (12-5) with a score of 20-13 in the AFC Wild Card game on January 4; effectively ending the six-time Super Bowl champions' quest for a seventh win this season.
Kansas City Chiefs will take on either the San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. It will be only the third time Kansas City has been to the Super Bowl since their last appearance in Super Bowl IV while part of the American Football League in 1970.
