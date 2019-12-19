NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans are giving back during this season of giving.
Titans’ linebacker Wesley Woodyard was handing out football at the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee. It’s part of college football’s “Give A Football” campaign; this is the 150th anniversary for college football.
The campaign looks to celebrate college football’s anniversary while spreading the love and appreciation of football to children all over the country.
“You want to come out and help; you want to be a part of the community,” Woodyard said. “You want to be here for these kids to show them that a positive role model isn’t somebody that’s far from me and somebody that I can relate to on a day to day basis and being out here and inspiring these kids is what I love to do.”
Woodyard’s next stop will be Nissan Stadium when the Titans host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.