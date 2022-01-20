NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - A ticket rule change for the Tennessee Titans home playoff games hopes to keep the stadium loud with Titans fans, and not noise from the visitors.

The team instituted a new rule when the Titans locked up home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, limiting ticket resales and transfers. The rule states that after tickets are purchased from Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or StubHub (NFL partner sites), they can't be transferred to someone until at least 24 hours before kickoff.

The Bengals-Titans game has the most expensive tickets in the AFC Divisional Round according to Fox Sports coming in at $256 as the cheapest possible ticket someone can purchase to get into the game.

The Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

A representative with the Tennessee Titans says the rule gives home fans a better opportunity to get tickets if they want them.

Limiting transfers, in turn, limits visiting fans from making the trip to Nashville, especially if the visitors can't get their hands on a ticket until Friday afternoon.

"There is an added degree of difficulty which as a Titans fan I’m happy about it," Titans super fan, Preston Penn said. "I mean, keep as many [Bengals fans} out as possible. It’s a 4-hour trip. And they’d pack our stadium if we let them.”

While some Bengals fans may feel slighted, the Titans organization tells News4 the decision to limit resales and transfers was made before the two teams' matchup was decided.

The Titans organization says anybody right now can buy a ticket from the NFL's three partner sites if they want one.