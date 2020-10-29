NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is one of many big names pushing to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.

George joined Music City Baseball as a board member and chair of its soon to be formed Real Estates Advisory Group. According to the announcement, he will also advise the development of a multi-faceted entertainment complex for the future team.

“I am deeply committed to Nashville and understand how sports can energize and unite in a lasting way,” said George. “Our drive to bring MLB to our city also combines two of the things I love most: sports and landscape architecture. It’s a pleasure to be able to collaborate with Moody Nolan, an all-stars in its own right, and nationally admired for their engaging conceptual plans and designs.”

Music City Baseball officials tell us he is collaborating with Moody Nolan, the largest black-owned architecture firm in the country, to plan an interactive space for fans.

Major League Baseball has not yet announced any plans for expansion or relocation, according to officials. However, Music City Baseball is continuing with its plans to prove that it can be the next home to an MLB team.

Other big names have made the move to join the effort including Dave Dombrowski and Justin Timberlake.