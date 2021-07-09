Titans launch subscription wine club
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday the first-ever NFL subscription-based wine club. 

"The Foolish Club" is named after Bud Adams, who founded the original team, and is open now for registration. 

If you join, you'll get six bottles of Napa Valley wine every six months. 

The first club shipment is set to go out in September. 

Seniority and other perks are based on when you sign up. 

A portion of wine sales will also go to the Titans Foundation.

