Titans launch subscription wine club

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday the first-ever NFL subscription-based wine club.
"The Foolish Club" is named after Bud Adams, who founded the original team, and is open now for registration.
In honor of the owners of the original AFL franchises, our wine club is proudly called The Foolish Club.Join the Official Wine Club of the Titans 🍷 https://t.co/qLhCWVihHY— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 8, 2021
If you join, you'll get six bottles of Napa Valley wine every six months.
The first club shipment is set to go out in September.
Seniority and other perks are based on when you sign up.
A portion of wine sales will also go to the Titans Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.