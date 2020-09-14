NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tonight the Tennessee Titans kick off their 2020-21 season in Denver against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.
It's a late game tonight, with kickoff scheduled for 9:20 p.m., and will look a bit strange, with no fans in attendance.
Rocky Mountain Ready #TENvsDEN— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 14, 2020
Travel Photos 📸 » https://t.co/lM19Qc6Fm5 pic.twitter.com/POaFhcVKfn
News4's Chris Miller spoke with Titans Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Keith ahead of tonight's game.
“I think it’s going to be hard to fathom, just to walk in and see this place where, we were here 11 months ago," Keith said. "76,000 people were in this stadium in Denver. They had a sellout streak for 50 years. This has always been one of the toughest, loudest places to play in the NFL, and tonight - nobody."
"They’re probably going to have to create their own energy to come out of the gate and get off to a good start.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Monday Night Football.
