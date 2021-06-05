NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have partnered with Special Olympics Tennessee to host the Music City Blitz, an adult flag football fundraising tournament in Nissan Stadium.
“Music City Blitz is more than just a fundraising opportunity. It's an opportunity for both organizations to promote social inclusion through shared sports experiences,” says Josh Corey, Football Outreach Coordinator. “The Titans are proud of our partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee, its benefit to Special Olympic athletes across our state and the way our community has answered the call to support this mission.”
This tournament will include teams from the community, playing in five divisions:
- Top Gun
- Recreational
- Co-Ed
- 35 & Over
- Battle of the Badges
Teams will get the chance to tour the lock room and at the start of the game, the players will get to experience the feeling of being a professional football player by running onto the field from the tunnel through fire and smoke.
Everyone will also be able to watch the live action on the Nissan Stadium videoboard.
Titans’ photographers will be on the field capturing live game action along with an NFL film crew who will be running instant replays throughout the day.
The event will be taking place from 9 a.m. thru 11 a.m. on June 6.
Special Olympic Tennessee athletes will also be on-hand to showcase their skills with exhibition games from 10:00am to 11:00am.
Event Director, Christian McCormick said, “We are honored that the Titans have chosen to partner with us again for the 2021 Music City Blitz where the participants can Play Where the Pros Play. This is the fourth year we have partnered with the Titans with this tournament, and grateful to have this opportunity to return to Nissan Stadium. We have 28 teams participating who have raised money to compete and enjoy this unique experience on the same field as our Tennessee Titans. We are so fortunate for the support of the participants, sponsors, and the Tennessee Titans."
