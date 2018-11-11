Usually the Titans are the ones being cheered on at Nissan Stadium, but today Nashville showed that they are the ultimate fans of our veterans.
The Titans kicked off the game with a special flyover to honor those who are serving or have served in the military. One of the pilots was Alex Anderson-Heflin who doesn’t typically fly for a crowd.
Two of the people watching were Alex’s biggest fans, his mom and dad.
“I can’t even express how proud I am. It’s one thing to hear about what he does but then to see him do you like the flyover and all of the people cheering for him," Alex's mom, Sue Heflin, says.
But Sue admits, she wasn’t crazy about the idea of Alex going to the military when he first told her.
“I tried to talk him out of it.”
Once his parents saw how much he’s loves what he does, they came around.
“His willingness to want to lead has been something I’ve noticed as I’ve gotten to ask him about how he leads his platoon," Alex's dad, John tells me.
They now have a new here to thank every Veterans Day, even though Alex is still getting used to that part.
“It’s a little uncomfortable because I’m just doing my job so it’s weird to be thanks for doing your job but it’s really nice to be appreciated," Alex says.
The Veterans Day celebration was capped off by a sweet 34-10 win over the Patriots and that’s the first the Titans have done that since 2002.
