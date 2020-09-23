NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and Academy Sports partnered up to give a Metro teacher a special 'home-gating' experience.
Tracy Bates is a teacher at Dupont Hadley Middle School. Tracy's husband Rob passed away recently after an accidental fall in their backyard.
Tracy says she hasn't been able to go back there since it happened, so the Titans stepped in to make it a little easier.
#Titans fan Tracy Bates is a teacher at Dupont Hadley Middle. She lost her husband last year and is now a single mother with 3 daughters.— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 16, 2020
It's time to give her an @Academy Homegating Makeover. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wHKaqDIyU9
"I've been in the backyard five times without him so walking around that corner was so hard for me today," Bates said. "But we did it and we did it with the help of you all."
Rob was a founding Titans season ticket member.
"This was his doing to get me back here," Bates said. "He has a hand on this every day and we can feel him."
