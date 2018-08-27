Taylor Robertson

(Source: Titans / Twitter)

The Titans have released a statement about a fan who was killed in the mass shooting in Florida over the weekend.

Taylor Robertson is one of the two people who were killed when police say a gunman opened fire during a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville. At least nine others were injured.

The team wrote this: "Taylor was a husband, father and passionate Titans fan who represented us honorably each time he competed."

