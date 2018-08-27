The Titans have released a statement about a fan who was killed in the mass shooting in Florida over the weekend.
Taylor Robertson is one of the two people who were killed when police say a gunman opened fire during a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville. At least nine others were injured.
The team wrote this: "Taylor was a husband, father and passionate Titans fan who represented us honorably each time he competed."
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
The #Titans community lost a beloved member over the weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz). Taylor was a husband, father and passionate Titans fan who represented us honorably each time he competed. #TitanUp 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BhRWxT9S8n— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 27, 2018
