NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Titans have partnered with Project C.U.R.E. to collect personal protection equipment (PPE) that will be donated to local hospitals, clinics, and other health organizations.
They plan to have bins set six to ten feet apart in two lanes, so people can drop their donated items directly into the bins while maintaining social distancing.
Project C.U.R.E. is the world's largest distributor of donated medical relief, and is donating all masks, gloves, PPEs, and other items needed to fight the COVID-19 virus to hospitals and first responders in Nashville and surrounding areas.
If you have any of the listed items, bring them by Nissan Stadium Parking Lot A from Noon to 4PM today, Sunday, March 29th.
- Sterile and non-sterile gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Bleach bottles and sprays
- Isopropyl alcohol
- Eye protection and goggles
- Clear face shields
- Tie-on or ear loop masks (cloth masks will not be collected)
- Respirator masks and/or filters (N-95, N-99, P-100)
- PAPR respirators (3M or MaxAir), hoods, filters, batteries, chargers and tubes
- Disposable gowns
- Shoe covers
- Biohazard bags
NOTE: Cloth masks will not be collected at this time.
Here's where you can donate those:
