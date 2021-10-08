Nashville, TN (WSMV) – The 2021 NFL season is the first where the Tennessee Titans have a woman in their scouting core.
Mical Johnson, 24, joined the team before the start of the ’21 season after completing an internship with the team in Operations & Scouting.
"When I started the internship I kind of had the mindset of, ‘I just want to help the team win,’” says Johnson. “I would not have thought in a million years that I would have this role or this title.”
Johnson grew up in South Dakota in a sports family, the daughter of a football and basketball coach. She played collegiate tennis at Belmont University, competing mostly in doubles.
"[Tennis] definitely taught me the work ethic and just if you want to be good at something you have to be willing to put the time in, and you have to want to do the job," says Johnson.
Initially, Johnson was a Music Production major but found she really enjoyed the operations side of athletics and chose to pursue her master's in Sports Administration, also at Belmont. She completed her first internship with Vanderbilt Football and a second internship with the Titans.
Johnson says every day is different, which is a big draw for this career.
“Obviously we practice every day, then we come inside and watch the film from practice,” says Johnson “Part of the job is evaluating our team and knowing our guys."
Johnson focuses on both college and pro scouting, evaluating players based on their demeanor on the field and interaction with teammates.
“Effort and finish are big things that we talk about, but really some of the big things are like ‘does he compete, does he want to be there, does he play like he loves football?’ Those are the things that we look for,” says Johnson.
As a child, Johnson enjoyed watching game warm-ups and post-game interviews more than the actual games. She was already evaluating players, holistically, not just how they acted during a game. Now she’s doing it professionally.
“We respect each other and work together and it's been a lot of fun,” says Johnson. “I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys to work with and be with every day.”
