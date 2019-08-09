NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are helping local students gear up for success for the new school year.
Titans Linebacker Wesley Woodyard helped host the Operation: Stock the Classroom at Glencliff Elementary School's gymnasium on Friday afternoon.
"It's just an amazing atmosphere to be of this. I'm glad that I'm at the forefront of change and of getting the school year kicked off in the right way," Woodyard said.
More than 700 teachers and students were surprised with school supplies for an entire year, paper products, and custom pencil packs.
Events like these help out teachers tremendously.
A new study shows teachers spend more than $560 a year on average of their own money for school supplies.
