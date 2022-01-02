NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nissan Stadium hosted Nashville’s inaugural “Kicks for Kids” event Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans asked fans to bring new or gently used sneakers of all sizes to the stadium Sunday when the Titans faced the Dolphins. The shoes would then be donated to children in the foster care system.
Fans were given the opportunity to bring sneakers to the various drop-off locations around the stadium before entering the game.
Kicks for Kids said their mission is “to help the children of Nashville get off on the right (and left) foot.”
The nonprofit said that anyone who gives upwards of $10 is eligible to win a signed football by Kevin Byard. Footballs will be awarded on Jan. 3rd.
The Byard Family Legacy Fund and the Tennessee Titans partnered to put together the Kicks for Kids program. Donations will be accepted until Jan. 3rd.
If you can’t make it to the game and wish to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.