NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At a virtual press conference Sunday afternoon, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he has tested positive for Covid-19. Vrabel says he tested positive Sunday morning.
"We've been through this. The most important thing is that we focus on everyone's health," Vrabel said.
He tells us he was the only person who tested positive this morning within the organization. He said he will figure out the logistics of keeping the team going while he is in quarantine.
Vrabel will need two negative tests within a 48-hour period in order to be cleared. Vrabel says he is vaccinated and tells us the entire coaching staff was vaccinated when training camp began.
Vrabel jokes during quarantine he's gonna sit on a boat at the man-made pond outside Titans practice complex to try to watch practice.Says "I'll miss it. That team is part of my family, my life and my heart. But I'll communicate through Zoom."#Titans— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 22, 2021
