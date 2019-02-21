The Metro Sports Authority’s Finance Committee met on Thursday morning to discuss several topics.
One of the topics that came up was the plan to keep water out of Nissan Stadium.
The stadium will be the site of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team game on March 2.
“Right now the stadium is dry. When the floods happened years before I got here, the stadium became a swimming pool because the water came from the ground,” said Bob Flynn, Vice President of Stadium Operations for the Tennessee Titans. “Right now we’ve got our pumps ready and they’re pumping now. We’ve got emergency generators so if the power was cut off, that would switch on and so we feel good about it.”
Nissan Stadium hosts the 2019 SheBelieves Cup on March 2. Brazil faces Japan at 1 p.m. with the United States playing England at 3:30 p.m.
