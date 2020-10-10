NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No new positive tests have been reported within the Tennessee Titans organization, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
No new positive tests for the #Patriots and #Titans again from Friday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per sources. Both teams plan to reopen their facilities today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020
This is the second straight day with no reported positive test results among the Titans and team personnel.
The Titans plan to reopen their facilities today and will take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.