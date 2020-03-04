NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans are helping those impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Nashville and Middle Tennessee by donating $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), owner Amy Adams Strunk said.
In addition to the $1 million, the NFL Foundation will also make a $250,000 contribution to CFMT and will work with local schools to assess needs for repairs to football fields and replacing damaged equipment.
The #Titans Foundation donates $1 million to tornado relief effort. 💙"As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process." https://t.co/JwwWDOXxt8— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 4, 2020
In addition, the @NFLFoundation will make a $250,000 contribution to @CFMT and work with local schools to assess needs for football field repair and equipment replacement. Donation Details 💙 » https://t.co/ZWnE4tFk4a— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 4, 2020
To help people affected by the tornadoes and floods in the south, such as the Nashville tornadoes, visit https://t.co/sa1aIvhD3y to make a donation and help those in need.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2020
"Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes," said Ellen Lehman, President, CFMT. "This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms."
CFMT will distribute the donation to non-profits throughout the region that benefit people in need of immediate and long-term aid. The non-profits anticipated to receive aid include Hands On Nashville, Westminster Home Connection, Family and Children’s Service, the Community Resource Center, Crossroads Campus and many others.
"We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night's tragedy," Adams Strunk said. "As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can."
The Titans have also partnered with Hands on Nashville to encourage volunteer efforts. Titans players, staff and their families will be volunteering in the Mid-State on Friday, March 6. Click here for other volunteer opportunities.
"It truly takes a village to recover from a disaster and our sports community is taking that to heart," said Tara Tenorio, Hands on Nashville Chief Operating Officer. "Hands On Nashville is honored to partner with the Tennessee Titans as they lend their incredible team spirit to keep Nashville strong."
As of Wednesday, rescue crews are continuing to search through damaged neighborhoods. The tornadoes destroyed over 140 buildings.
On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee declared a State of Emergency and sent the National Guard to help crews with search-and-rescue efforts.
President Trump is scheduled to visit damaged areas on Friday and has pledged federal assistance.
Those wishing to make a financial contribution to CFMT can donate to the fund by clicking here or by calling 888-540-5200.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.