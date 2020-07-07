NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Monday it is increasingly likely they along with the rest of the NFL will play games this season at a reduced capacity.
Single game tickets will cancelled and refunded for fans. For season ticket holders, they can opt out of the 2020 season. If they made payments toward the upcoming season already, they can secure a refund or they can apply that to the 2021 season.
News 4 spoke with some loyal Titans fans to get their reaction.
"ryan williams:
"From a cash flow perspective, I think it's pretty tough to ask say one of the viable options is to pay for the 2021 season. You know if I'm not going to get to go to games next year. I'm certainly don't want to pay for them. I completely understand why they do what they got to do and support what they got to do," Ryan Williams, who is season-ticket holder for 19 seasons, said.
"They gave us a piece op paper and say if you go in here and you catch the virus and whatever to you its on you sign this waiver I'm signing whatever waiver they throw at me. 2020 has been a crazy year so if we can get football man I'm in that stadium," fan Mo Ayrab said.
The exact number of fans inside the the 68,000 person stadium has yet to be determined. Although it is unlikely the Titans said for stadium will be at full capacity.
The first regular season home game is set for September 20.
