Titans organizers are being told to step up their game after hundreds of fans complained about missing pre-game festivities because of slow-moving lines this weekend.
"It was a good 30 minutes at least for us to go from getting to the stadium to my seat,"said Titans fan Laura Hastings.
Hastings has been going to home games for the last seven years. She says she has never seen it so bad.
"It's the fan experience which is a really important thing," Hastings said. "It should be an important thing to the Titans organization because if not for fans they would be struggling."
The game wasn't sold out, so it wasn't a crowd-control issue.
Titans spokesman Robbie Bohrens sent us this statement:
“The flow of fans into our stadium is important and we are always reviewing that process for ways to improve. We did have some new variables yesterday that made that process slower, including a new technique for fans going through the magnetometers. Fan safety is at the forefront of everything that we do and we will always look for ways to improve that system. We do want to offer apologies to fans that were delayed entering the stadium.”
"I think it's concerning that a team that has had problems with games before seems to have a recurring issue there," said Jared Stillman, host of Jared & the GM.
Stillman said the Titans need to do better.
"You've got to convince me why I need to go to your stadium, and pay for your parking, and pay for your concessions and your hot dogs, when I can watch it in my own living room," Stillman said
Not everyone had problems getting into the game.
One woman says she arrived 20 minutes before kickoff and was to her seat within five minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.