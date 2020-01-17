NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans fans were left scrambling Friday morning when Kansas City’s airport shut down its runway because of ice causing flights to get cancelled.
Football fans trying to get to Kansas City, MO, were left to rebook flights to travel to see Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Two nonstop Southwest Airlines flights from Nashville to Kansas City were cancelled for Friday afternoon.
A Southwest Airlines spokesperson told News4 that customers were being rebooked as fast as possible, many having to pick flights on Saturday.
“I think we do have a little bit of worry,” said Alissa McKinnon, who planned to fly through Dallas on Friday. “I’m trying to be positive and hope for the best. I know airports can be crazy, but we’re kinda prepared to get their early and get things taken care of.”
Others are choosing to skip the plane and hit the road, driving the eight hours from Nashville to Kansas City.
“First time in my adult life that I can go to a game like this, so I figured why not,” said Titans fan Justin Davis. “We’re thinking about leaving tonight but looking at the weather, we may wake up early and just go.”
He said he hopes the roads stay clear to get to the game on Sunday.
“Just hoping there are no wrecks so we can get there in a timely manner,” said Davis. “It’s worth it for this team. Big fans, so gotta do it.”
