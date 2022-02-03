Titans fan meets Derrick Henry at breakfast

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One lucky Titans fan found himself sitting at the "king's table" when he went out to eat at Monell's restaurant in Nashville.

The food at Monell's is served family-style at communal tables, so you never know who's sitting next to you. For Serjio Gomez, it ended up being star Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Gomez has been a Titans fan since day one and was in town for the Titan's last playoff game. He got a recommendation to check out Monell's for breakfast during the game.

The Monday after the Titans loss, Gomez went to Monell's, decked out in Titans gear, and was seated at a table next to King Henry himself.

Gomez said it was one of the most remarkable experiences of his life. First, he chatted with Henry through breakfast, and then Henry paid for everyone's check at the table.

"He's like 'hey, I'm picking up everyone's check,' and he does," Gomez said. "I'm really thankful for that, not just paying for us, but sitting there and having breakfast because he easily could've asked to be seated by himself, especially after a heartbreaking loss like that, but he's a humble man for sure."

Gomez said he was already proud to be a Titans fan but feels even more so after his time with Henry.

