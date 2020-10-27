MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Yard signs can be a problem for folks who have an HOA. Titans fan John Causley knows that all too well.
Causley, who lives in Murfreesboro received several notices from his HOA about needing to remove his "Tennessee Tough" yard sign.
Like his sign, Causley is also tough. He kept the sign up.
The Titans heard about the situation and hit the road to help him out.
Early on October 23rd, decked out with a marching band, cheerleaders, and an even larger Titans yard sign, they showed up in style to his home. They had one last surprise for him.
Titans in-game host Lance Smith handed him a $400 check to cover further fines from the HOA for the even larger sign they gave him.
This was all part of the new "Pinnacle Random Acts of Kindness" series. They will visit Titans fans with multiple surprises through the season as a way to thank fans for their loyalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.