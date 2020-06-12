NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are encouraging fans to participate in "Celebrate 615" day on Monday, June 15.
The Titans announced the day will focus on random acts of kindness, community involvement and a premium 615 t-shirt, benefiting the Titans Foundation. The day also comes as a salute to the Nashville community and its resilience through many recent challenges.
615 Day will also mark the official re-opening of the Titans Locker Room at Nissan Stadium, located near Gate 1. Store hours will be noon-6pm through the first week of reopening.
Fans may purchase their 615 shirt exclusively in store or online at www.titanslockerroom.com for $35 while supplies last. Proceeds from the shirt go toward the Titans Foundation, which distributes funding and resources to local non-profits every year. Shoppers will also get a 15 percent discount on hats in store and online Monday using promo code TITANS615.
To honor the spirit of community and kindness in Music City, the Titans encourage fans to take the #TRAKChallenge on Monday and complete a Titans Random Act of Kindness.
Examples could include calling a friend or relative, writing a positive review about a small business, paying it forward in the drive-thru of a local restaurant or simply giving a compliment to a neighbor or stranger.
Once fans have completed their random act of kindness, they should share their story on a social media platform using the hashtags #TRAKChallenge and #Celebrate615 and challenge another friend or family member to participate but tagging them in the post.
Fans who complete the challenge and post on social media could win a surprise Tiff's Treats delivery.
Details on all Celebrate 615 activities are available here. Highlights include:
- A link to the Titans “We Stand For” Resource Guide, which lists opportunities for fans interested in learning more about stopping racism in their community.
- A virtual workout hosted by celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, Nashville Ironman James Crumlin and a surprise Titans player. The workout will take place on the Titans Instagram page (@Titans) from 6-6:30 p.m. CT.
- A tour of the city by team mascot, T-Rac, who will be handing out Dunkin’s new “Celebration” doughnut from 8-10 a.m. CT in the downtown Nashville area. T-Rac will be sharing his whereabouts on his Twitter account (@Titans_TRac).
- Hourly giveaways on the Titans’ social media channels beginning at 6:15 a.m. through 6:15 p.m. Fans can enter to win $615 courtesy of Kroger, Pinnacle Financial and the Titans Locker Room.
- A Spotify playlist that fans can personalize, featuring Nashville artists across many genres.
Fans are asked to keep an eye on the Titans’ social media accounts and the 615 webpage for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.