NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have donated over $315,000 to flag, youth, middle, and high school football programs in the Midstate region.
The Titans selected 60 different organizations and schools that they felt demonstrated a strong commitment to the development and safety of youth football.
Programs were encouraged to apply for a grant from the Titans back in January in which, they could describe their specific project that would benefit their football program.
Programs selected for the grant included replacing outdated equipment and many "kickstart programs focused on academic and personal enhancement for student athletes."
This grant process really spoke to the crux of why we as an organization are so committed to developing youth football in our area. During the application process, we heard from organizations all across the state looking for better equipment, safer helmets, and the best tools for their athletes on the field and in the classroom. These are critical needs in the safety and development of young athletes, and they all require funding. For the Titans to play a role in helping these groups reach their full potential is extremely rewarding, and we look forward to supporting more of their projects in the future - Josh Corey, Titans Football Outreach Manager
