LOS ANGELES (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 on Sunday Night Football Game on NBC at SoFi Stadium.
Two interceptions led to the first two scores for the Titans. David Long got the first pick, which led to a one-play drive and a Ryan Tannehill pass to Geoff Swaim. The second interception was Titans free safety Kevin Byard, who scored a touchdown. The Titans took the 21-3 lead with Tannehill naked bootleg.
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard scores a touchdown after grabbing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game again…
In the third quarter, the Rams added a field goal and another one early in the fourth quarter for 21-9. Adrian Peterson scored his first touchdown for the Titans on a 1-yard run, giving them a 28-9 lead. The Rams added a touchdown with a Sony Michel catch with 24 seconds left in the game.
After the first quarter, the Rams were up 3-0. However, the Titans had held them to 72 yards on three possessions in the first quarter.
The Titans improved to 7-2 on the season with five straight wins.
