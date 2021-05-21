NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans' football player, his brother, and a few other like-minded people are helping change a Nashville neighborhood for the better.

On Friday, cornerback Kristian Fulton opened creative space in Nashville called The Trenches to support Nashville's aspiring creators.

Located in the historic Buchanan Arts District, Fulton said he opened The Trenches as a collaborative space to showcase Nashville's artists, entrepreneurs, and brands.

"It feels like The right thing to do. I mean, I'm a titan first that's my dream to be a football player, but I'd like to be a businessman as well," Fulton said.

The shop is a little bit of everything including an art gallery, clothes all homemade right in the back room studio. A group of graduates with design degrees from Texas Southern University makes high-class creations. All in an area that gives people here easy access to luxury items.

Now, Fulton said he hopes to use his approach to success to inspire others in the Nashville area to create something unique for themselves.

"Life is full of hardships, but I believe that our darkest moments make for the best lessons and comebacks," Fulton said. "The Trenches was created to offer a place of support and a foundation for growth for small brands and businesses in the greater Nashville area."

Fulton added that The Trenches' primary goal is assisting others by providing a space for brand and artistic showcases whose missions and visions align with theirs.