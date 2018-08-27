This past weekend was the 10th annual Mars Petcare adoption weekend, and Titans cornerback Logan Ryan came out to meet new pet parents at the event.
The goal of the adoption weekend is simple: eliminate pet homlessness and provide support to animal shelters. To accomplish this, Mars Petcare covered the adoption fees for pets adopted from Metro Animal Care & Control, Nashville Humane Association, and the Williamson County Animal Center.
Ryan, a long-time pet adoption advocate, was at the Nashville Humane Association for the special weekend.
Pets are still up for adoption at several shelters across the Midstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.