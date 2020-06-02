NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans commented on the current social climate in our country.
Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged what he called his own "social blind spot" as he listened to his players over the last two days.
“Respect each other's feelings and make positive change in the areas where we live, work and where we grew up,” Vrabel said.
"Leaders are prepared. Leaders take decisive action and inspire a group of people towards a common goal. That common goal is inclusion, diversity, equality, opportunity," Vrabel went on to say.
To see his full comments, click here.
On a social media post, the Tennessee Titans wrote "we reject racism in every form and are committed to be a part of the generation that ends it."
