From his Franklin home former Titans special teams coach Alan Lowry remembers the play he called Homerun Throwback.
"The first time I'd used it in 18 years, I had it for 18 years and never used it," Lowry recalled.
Last second sideline strategy and deception.
"We get the kick and it comes down here to Lorenzo Neal. And then Frank throws the ball to Dyson," Lowry said. "Yes I was thinking so far so good."
Although Lowry is retired, he looks back on the play with modesty.
"Everything went the way it was supposed to," he said.
