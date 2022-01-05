NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday moved running back Derrick Henry to the team's "Designated for Return from Injured Reserve" list.
The move clears Henry's return to practice. However, Henry will not count against the team's 53-man roster until being activated from IR.
Henry went down with an injury in the October 31 game vs the Colts. He's missed the last eight games.
So far this year, Henry has rushed for 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 219 attempts. He also has18 receptions for 154 yards to give him 1,091 scrimmage yards.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to the media on Wednesday before practice. The Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at noon.
